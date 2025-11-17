Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Economic Data Anticipation and Tariff Decisions

The dollar edged up as investors prepared for crucial U.S. economic data releases post-government shutdown, impacting Federal Reserve rate speculation. Meanwhile, President Trump's tariff policy shift on food items had little market impact. Sterling remained unstable due to UK budget anticipations while global currency fluctuations persisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:17 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Economic Data Anticipation and Tariff Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained slightly on Monday as investors awaited significant U.S. economic data following the government shutdown. This data is anticipated to provide insight into the Federal Reserve's rate decisions for December. Market reaction to President Trump's easing of tariffs on over 200 food items remained muted, with analysts citing cost-of-living concerns as a contributing factor.

In other currency movements, the British pound faced pressure amid uncertainties surrounding the UK government's expected budget announcement on November 26. The potential lack of an income tax rate hike caused concern among investors, increasing borrowing costs due to anticipated fiscal shortfalls.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc held strong amid recent stock market volatility, while the euro, Australian, and New Zealand dollars experienced minor drops. The focus remains on U.S. economic releases, especially the nonfarm payrolls report, as markets adjust their expectations regarding a Federal Reserve rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

 Global
2
Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

 Global
3
In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files to move on from 'hoax', reports AP.

In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein fil...

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025