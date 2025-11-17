Dollar Gains Amid Economic Data Anticipation and Tariff Decisions
The dollar edged up as investors prepared for crucial U.S. economic data releases post-government shutdown, impacting Federal Reserve rate speculation. Meanwhile, President Trump's tariff policy shift on food items had little market impact. Sterling remained unstable due to UK budget anticipations while global currency fluctuations persisted.
The U.S. dollar gained slightly on Monday as investors awaited significant U.S. economic data following the government shutdown. This data is anticipated to provide insight into the Federal Reserve's rate decisions for December. Market reaction to President Trump's easing of tariffs on over 200 food items remained muted, with analysts citing cost-of-living concerns as a contributing factor.
In other currency movements, the British pound faced pressure amid uncertainties surrounding the UK government's expected budget announcement on November 26. The potential lack of an income tax rate hike caused concern among investors, increasing borrowing costs due to anticipated fiscal shortfalls.
Elsewhere, the Swiss franc held strong amid recent stock market volatility, while the euro, Australian, and New Zealand dollars experienced minor drops. The focus remains on U.S. economic releases, especially the nonfarm payrolls report, as markets adjust their expectations regarding a Federal Reserve rate cut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turmoil: UK Budget Speculation Rattles Investors
Swiss Franc Climbs Amid Market Volatility as UK Faces Budget Turmoil
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff
Budget Battle: Sterling and Bonds Wobble Amid Fiscal Forecasts
Safe-Haven Rush Spurs Swiss Franc Surge