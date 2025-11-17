Dollar Gains Amid Economic Data Anticipation and Tariff Decisions

The U.S. dollar gained slightly on Monday as investors awaited significant U.S. economic data following the government shutdown. This data is anticipated to provide insight into the Federal Reserve's rate decisions for December. Market reaction to President Trump's easing of tariffs on over 200 food items remained muted, with analysts citing cost-of-living concerns as a contributing factor.

In other currency movements, the British pound faced pressure amid uncertainties surrounding the UK government's expected budget announcement on November 26. The potential lack of an income tax rate hike caused concern among investors, increasing borrowing costs due to anticipated fiscal shortfalls.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc held strong amid recent stock market volatility, while the euro, Australian, and New Zealand dollars experienced minor drops. The focus remains on U.S. economic releases, especially the nonfarm payrolls report, as markets adjust their expectations regarding a Federal Reserve rate cut.

