Sterling Steadies Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

The British pound saw a minor uptick on Monday after a week-long decline, hovering near a three-month low amidst global growth concerns stemming from Middle East conflicts. Investors largely leaned towards the U.S. dollar, perceived as a secure option during these turbulent times.

The Bank of England's monetary policy decision on Thursday is anticipated to keep interest rates at 3.75%. However, market speculations suggest a potential rate hike by year-end. Investors are keen to hear from Governor Andrew Bailey on how this aligns with BoE's perspectives.

Sterling showed resilience compared to other major currencies, backed by the UK's lower energy dependence and elevated borrowing rates. Yet, with weakening employment and slowing wage growth, the pound might struggle if anticipated rate cuts don't materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)