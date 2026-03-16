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Sterling Steadies Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

The pound gained slightly after a week of losses, yet stayed close to a three-month low due to Middle East tensions. Investors prefer the U.S. dollar as a safe haven. The Bank of England is expected to maintain its rate, impacting UK economic forecasts amid sluggish jobs data and inflation worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:54 IST
Sterling Steadies Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
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The British pound saw a minor uptick on Monday after a week-long decline, hovering near a three-month low amidst global growth concerns stemming from Middle East conflicts. Investors largely leaned towards the U.S. dollar, perceived as a secure option during these turbulent times.

The Bank of England's monetary policy decision on Thursday is anticipated to keep interest rates at 3.75%. However, market speculations suggest a potential rate hike by year-end. Investors are keen to hear from Governor Andrew Bailey on how this aligns with BoE's perspectives.

Sterling showed resilience compared to other major currencies, backed by the UK's lower energy dependence and elevated borrowing rates. Yet, with weakening employment and slowing wage growth, the pound might struggle if anticipated rate cuts don't materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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