Japan's Economy Faces Setback: Exports Fall Amid U.S. Tariffs

Japan's economy faced a contraction of 2% in the third quarter, primarily due to a decline in exports, with automakers being heavily impacted by the newly imposed U.S. tariffs.

Economists suggest this setback is temporary, not signaling a recession, and forecast a gradual recovery in the coming years, despite weak underlying momentum.

The weak economic data has intensified discussions about Japan's monetary policies, with calls for a significant stimulus package exceeding 17 trillion yen, aimed at counteracting rising living costs and boosting consumption.