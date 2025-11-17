Mumbai's CNG Crisis: Damaged Pipeline Disrupts City Transport

Mumbai faced significant transport disruptions on Monday as a damaged gas pipeline cut off CNG supply to the city, leading to long refueling queues. The incident affected thousands of vehicles, including taxis and buses, primarily dependent on CNG for operations.

The pipeline damage, occurring within the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers compound, has been identified as the cause of the reduced gas pressure affecting many CNG stations. Areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai also suffered from reduced service, with some stations opting to close temporarily.

Transport availability, particularly for school buses, has been hindered. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), responsible for the CNG supply, prioritized residential needs and advised industrial sectors to switch to alternative fuels until restoration can occur, though no timeline has been provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)