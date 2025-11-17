Left Menu

Mumbai's CNG Crisis: Damaged Pipeline Disrupts City Transport

A damaged gas pipeline in Mumbai has disrupted CNG supply, affecting thousands of vehicles, including autorickshaws and taxis. The incident occurred inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers compound, causing reduced pressure and long queues at CNG pumps. The shortage impacts transport availability citywide, with no restoration timeline stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:47 IST
Mumbai's CNG Crisis: Damaged Pipeline Disrupts City Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai faced significant transport disruptions on Monday as a damaged gas pipeline cut off CNG supply to the city, leading to long refueling queues. The incident affected thousands of vehicles, including taxis and buses, primarily dependent on CNG for operations.

The pipeline damage, occurring within the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers compound, has been identified as the cause of the reduced gas pressure affecting many CNG stations. Areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai also suffered from reduced service, with some stations opting to close temporarily.

Transport availability, particularly for school buses, has been hindered. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), responsible for the CNG supply, prioritized residential needs and advised industrial sectors to switch to alternative fuels until restoration can occur, though no timeline has been provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CNG Shortage Disrupts Mumbai's Transport Network

CNG Shortage Disrupts Mumbai's Transport Network

 India
2
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Positive Long-Term Global Equity Returns Despite High Valuations

Goldman Sachs Forecasts Positive Long-Term Global Equity Returns Despite Hig...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
SC defers by six weeks hearing on Sahara firm's plea seeking nod to sell properties to Adani Group.

SC defers by six weeks hearing on Sahara firm's plea seeking nod to sell pro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025