Tata Motors Drives Growth with Festive Demand and New Launches

Tata Motors forecasts a 5% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales this fiscal year, buoyed largely by strong festive demand in the latter half. Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, highlighted that double-digit growth is expected from October to March, following a 1.6% year-on-year decline in April-September.

According to Chandra, the festive periods in September and October saw growth rates of 5% and 17%, respectively, driven by resilient consumer demand. Anticipation remains high for continued robust sales in November and December. The company plans to maintain its growth trajectory by leveraging marketing campaigns and introducing new product offerings, such as the upcoming Sierra launch.

The automaker is committed to expanding its electric vehicle portfolio, with plans to enhance the charging infrastructure to boost EV consideration among consumers. Chandra emphasized that new product launches will improve market share and profitability, while ongoing efforts focus on reducing costs and fortifying customer service and dealer networks for sustained growth.

