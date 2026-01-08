Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 revenue jumps 42 pc on festive demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:32 IST
Kalyan Jewellers Q3 revenue jumps 42 pc on festive demand
Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday reported 42 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025-26, driven by strong festive demand and expansion.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 7,318.19 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25, up 40 per cent from the year-ago period.

India operations recorded 27 per cent same-store sales growth during the third quarter of 2025-26 from a year ago, the company said in a statement.

''Demand during the period after Diwali also continued to remain robust despite volatility in gold prices,'' it said.

Revenue from global operations grew 36 per cent during the quarter from the year-ago period. The Middle East operations posted 28 per cent growth, contributing 11 per cent to consolidated revenue.

Candere, the company's digital-first jewellery platform, recorded revenue growth of about 147 per cent during the quarter compared with the same period last year.

The company opened 21 Kalyan showrooms in India, one in the United Kingdom and 14 Candere showrooms in India during the quarter.

As of December 31, 2025, the company operated 469 showrooms across its brands.

