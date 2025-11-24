UK Midcap Index Bounces Back Amid Budget Anticipation

The UK's midcap index showed signs of recovery on Monday, putting an end to an eight-day losing streak as housing-related stocks surged due to favorable comments from Goldman Sachs. Investors eagerly awaited the UK government's budget, expected to be unveiled later this week.

Housebuilders such as Vistry and Barratt Redrow experienced significant jumps in share prices, driven by Goldman Sachs' constructive outlook on the sector. The FTSE 250, which consists mainly of UK firms, increased by 0.3%, while the FTSE 100 rose by 0.1% by 1139 GMT. Uncertainties loom over the forthcoming budget, particularly concerning new taxation policies aimed at maintaining fiscal targets.

The budget is poised to implement tax increments across various sectors to align with fiscal goals while adhering to election promises. Meanwhile, stock markets globally experienced a rally thanks to the potential of a rate cut by December, as indicated by a U.S. Federal Reserve official. British banks also gained traction, with notable increases for Standard Chartered and Barclays.

