Mizoram and Railways: Aligning Visions for the Future

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma engaged in productive discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi, focusing on key infrastructure and service improvements slated for the state.

The talks emphasized finalizing the Sairang-Thenzawl railway line's alignment and rescheduling train services for better commuter convenience. Vaishnaw consented to a comprehensive alignment review and service timing adjustments, promising completion by February 2026.

In a bid to enhance connectivity, Lalduhoma further advocated for reduced travel times on the Rajdhani Express and increased service frequency. The integration of the state's ILP portal with the IRCTC system and setting up a new cold storage facility were additional focal points, receiving positive nods from Vaishnaw.

