Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company marked a significant milestone this week by crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in assets under management, a notable achievement as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been appointed as the innovation challenge partner for Mumbai Climate Week, scheduled for next February. This event is an initiative of Project Mumbai, in collaboration with the Maharashtra government and BMC, aiming to gather climate action leaders globally.

In another development, Bajaj Auto has secured the title sponsorship for Pune Grand Tour, the country's inaugural UCI 2.2-approved international cycling road race. Meanwhile, the World Trade Centre Mumbai hosted the Global Economic Summit in partnership with AIAI, attracting dignitaries like Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde.

(With inputs from agencies.)