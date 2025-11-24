Left Menu

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company announced it has surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management on its 25th anniversary. NSE is named the innovation challenge partner for Mumbai Climate Week, while Bajaj Auto secures title sponsorship for the Pune Grand Tour cycling event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:38 IST
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company marked a significant milestone this week by crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in assets under management, a notable achievement as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been appointed as the innovation challenge partner for Mumbai Climate Week, scheduled for next February. This event is an initiative of Project Mumbai, in collaboration with the Maharashtra government and BMC, aiming to gather climate action leaders globally.

In another development, Bajaj Auto has secured the title sponsorship for Pune Grand Tour, the country's inaugural UCI 2.2-approved international cycling road race. Meanwhile, the World Trade Centre Mumbai hosted the Global Economic Summit in partnership with AIAI, attracting dignitaries like Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

 Global
2
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
3
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
4
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025