Market Movements and Budget Anticipations: A UK Financial Snapshot

The FTSE 100 slightly declined due to consumer staples and industrials, while mid-cap FTSE 250 rose amid investor anticipation of the UK's upcoming budget. Aerospace stocks fell due to Ukraine peace talks, while banking and mining stocks saw gains. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces pressure over tax and welfare policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:20 IST
The FTSE 100 index in London experienced a marginal drop on Monday, with consumer staples and industrial stocks applying downward pressure as investors awaited the UK government's budget announcement. The blue-chip index ended the day down 0.1%, whereas the mid-cap FTSE 250 saw a 0.2% rise, rebounding from its longest losing streak in over two years.

Aerospace and defense stocks, such as BAE Systems and Babcock International, fell sharply as progress was reported in the Ukrainian war peace talks, dropping 3.6% and 1.6% respectively. Losses were also seen in the beverage sector, with Diageo falling 2.2%, and Marks & Spencer contributing to a 1.2% drop in the personal care, drug, and grocery sub-index. Utility stocks mirrored the decline, sliding 1.3%.

Conversely, banking stocks saw a notable rise of 1%, spurred by Morgan Stanley's forecast of a 4% growth in net interest income for European banks next year. The upgrade of Standard Chartered to 'overweight' led to a 2.9% increase, while Barclays, a top pick by Morgan Stanley, saw shares rise 2.1%. Precious metal miners benefited from an uptick in gold prices, resulting in a 5.9% increase, particularly marked by Fresnillo's 9.1% surge. Homebuilders and travel stocks also saw advances due to positive coverage and market sentiment shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

