U.S. Figure Skating's Meteoric Rise Before Milano Cortina Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating is set for a strong showing at the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. The team has excelled internationally, with stars like Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, and the ice dancing duo Chock and Bates. Strong performances and marketing efforts are reviving Olympic interest in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:22 IST
U.S. Figure Skating is gearing up for a standout performance at the Milano Cortina Olympics, thanks to exceptional recent results. The team has achieved dominance internationally, winning three out of four disciplines at the World Championships and ISU Grand Prix in Japan.

Olympic favorites such as Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, and ice dance partners Madison Chock and Evan Bates are expected to compete at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, leading to the final squad announcement. The movement has regained momentum following the pandemic, bolstered by marketing and upcoming Olympic events in favorable time zones.

CEO Matt Farrell emphasizes the team's top-notch condition and is looking to capitalize on the recent revival of American interest in the Olympics. With upcoming editions and a home Olympics in 2034 in Salt Lake City, the future is promising for U.S. Figure Skating.

Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions for Greenland

China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector

Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

