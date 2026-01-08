U.S. Figure Skating's Meteoric Rise Before Milano Cortina Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating is gearing up for a standout performance at the Milano Cortina Olympics, thanks to exceptional recent results. The team has achieved dominance internationally, winning three out of four disciplines at the World Championships and ISU Grand Prix in Japan.

Olympic favorites such as Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, and ice dance partners Madison Chock and Evan Bates are expected to compete at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, leading to the final squad announcement. The movement has regained momentum following the pandemic, bolstered by marketing and upcoming Olympic events in favorable time zones.

CEO Matt Farrell emphasizes the team's top-notch condition and is looking to capitalize on the recent revival of American interest in the Olympics. With upcoming editions and a home Olympics in 2034 in Salt Lake City, the future is promising for U.S. Figure Skating.

(With inputs from agencies.)