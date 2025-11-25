Left Menu

Eris Lifesciences Consolidates Control with Swiss Parenterals Stake Purchase

Eris Lifesciences is set to acquire the remaining 30 percent stake of its subsidiary, Swiss Parenterals, in a share swap with Naishadh Shah. This acquisition will integrate Shah into Eris's senior management and designate him as Managing Director of Swiss Parenterals. The company anticipates significant international growth by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:18 IST
Eris Lifesciences announced its decision to acquire the remaining 30 percent stake in its subsidiary, Swiss Parenterals, solidifying its control over the company. The deal will be executed through a share swap, bringing Naishadh Shah into Eris's fold not just as a shareholder but also as a key member of its senior management team.

Naishadh Shah, the new Managing Director of Swiss Parenterals, will have a long-term alignment with Eris, marking his leadership as crucial for the company's stunning growth forecast in the international market by FY27. The strategic move is hailed by Eris Lifesciences Chairman and Managing Director Amit Bakshi as a positive development for stakeholders.

Despite the promising outlook, Eris Lifesciences' shares dipped slightly on the BSE, trading at Rs 1,665.20 apiece. However, the company remains optimistic about its international expansion and the future contributions of Shah to its burgeoning success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

