Mega Deal: IndoSpace Core Acquires Six New Logistics Parks

IndoSpace Core, a joint venture between CPP Investments and IndoSpace, acquired six industrial parks in India valued at Rs 3,000 crore. This expands their portfolio to 22 million sq ft. The acquisition is poised to yield attractive returns and underscores India's growing prominence as a logistics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndoSpace Core, a joint venture between CPP Investments and IndoSpace, has announced the strategic acquisition of six industrial and logistics parks in India, valued at Rs 3,000 crore. This move solidifies their position as the leading operator in India's logistics real estate sector.

The newly acquired parks are situated in key logistics markets like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, spanning 380 acres and offering a leasable area of around 9 million sq ft. IndoSpace Core was established in 2017 to develop logistics facilities in India, with CPP Investments holding a significant stake.

The acquisition is indicative of the robust growth and long-term investment potential in India's logistics sector, backed by increasing demand and a strong manufacturing ecosystem. CPP Investments' substantial commitment highlights institutional confidence in this burgeoning market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

