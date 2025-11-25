Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that an industrial revolution began in the state after the BJP's ascent to power, with investments totaling Rs 17 lakh crore. This marks a departure from stagnation under previous governance, initiating job creation and business reforms.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that the state is witnessing an unprecedented industrial revolution since the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed power. This transformation, according to Majhi, is driven by investments reaching Rs 17 lakh crore.
Speaking at the 'Samruddha Odisha-2036' conclave organized by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd, Majhi emphasized the state's wealth in natural resources and critiqued the long-standing governance by the Biju Janata Dal, which he claims failed to capitalize on industrial potential.
Highlighting the BJP government's initiatives, Majhi cited investor engagements both domestically and internationally, which have led to the approval of 260 projects, promising 3.6 lakh jobs and 84 new industries. These efforts, he said, have significantly improved the ease of doing business in Odisha.
