U.S. Retail Sales Slow as Consumer Confidence Wanes Amid Price Hikes

U.S. retail sales showed a modest increase in September, signaling a decline in consumer enthusiasm as prices surge. The report, issued by the Commerce Department, fell below economists' predictions but still supports strong third-quarter economic growth forecasts.

Higher prices, including those induced by tariffs, are primarily impacting middle and lower-income consumers, fostering a K-shaped recovery where affluent households propel spending. In September, sales at dining establishments grew, seen as a bellwether of household financial health.

The labor market remains sluggish with unemployment reaching a four-year high. As retail sales momentum shifts into the fourth quarter, the economic landscape continues to be shaped by both high-frequency data and consumer sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)