Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

The third and final day of a national strike in Belgium on Wednesday brought most flights at Brussels Airport to a halt and caused significant disruptions in public transport.

Organized by the country's main unions, the strike is a culmination of growing protests against the coalition government led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Protesters are rallying against the proposed pension and labor market reforms. On this day, Brussels Airport cancelled all departing flights and 110 out of its 203 scheduled incoming flights.

Meanwhile, Charleroi Airport anticipated similar disruptions and could not ensure scheduled operations. Local reports suggest that this final day of the strike is likely to be the most disruptive, affecting schools, public transport, and parts of the private sector. A protest march is planned in Brussels for the afternoon, echoing a previous demonstration that attracted around 80,000 participants in October. Unions criticize the government's budget strategy, calling it a push to "work longer and harder for less security," according to the socialist Union ABVV-FGTB. Gert Truyens of the ACLVB liberal union expressed regret over the government's lack of consultation with unions.

