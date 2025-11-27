Bus Overturns: 50 Ayyappa Devotees Injured on Kollam-Theni Highway

A tragic accident occurred on the Kollam-Theni National Highway as a bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from Tamil Nadu overturned early Thursday morning. The mishap injured about 50 passengers, with one individual in critical condition according to Fire and Rescue Service officials.

The accident near the stretch between Kuttikkanam and Valanjakanam in Kerala happened around 5:45 am, when the driver, failing to negotiate a sharp curve, lost control, causing the bus to overturn. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, transferring injured passengers to a private hospital in Mundakayam, located in Kottayam district.

Local police highlighted a recurring issue of overspeeding by interstate bus drivers, contributing to frequent accidents on the highway. Today, they have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover further details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)