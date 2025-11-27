Tragic Textile Mishap: Worker Loses Life at Bhiwandi Plant

A tragic incident has occurred at a textile unit in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, where a 51-year-old worker lost his life after an accident involving a jigger machine. The victim, Ramesh Arjun Yadav, originally from Bihar, was discovered by a colleague on Wednesday night.

The harrowing scene unfolded when Yadav's colleague noticed him trapped in the machine and immediately raised the alarm. Fellow workers rallied to extract him and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, medical officials pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The local police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a thorough investigation. The machine involved in the mishap, known as a jigger, is used for dyeing fabrics and operates with a rotating drum.

