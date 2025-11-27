Impetus Technologies Shines Bright in Top 25 of India's IT-BPM Workplaces 2025

Impetus Technologies has secured a coveted spot among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2025, as recognized by Great Place To Work® India. This achievement underscores Impetus's dedication to creating a high-performance and inclusive environment.

Great Place To Work® India conducted an extensive study involving over 18 lakh employees from more than 540 organizations, assessing criteria such as trust, culture, leadership, employee well-being, and people practices. Impetus was among the select 100 organizations named as India's Best Workplaces, making its mark within the Top 25 for 2025.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President – Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies, highlighted the importance of everyday actions, trust, and genuine care in building culture. The recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment of Impetus's people, as the company continues its journey towards an even stronger workplace.