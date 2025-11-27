Dumka Derailment Drama: Minor Injuries as Train Coaches Tip Off Tracks
Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed near Dumka railway station in Jharkhand, causing minor injuries to a few passengers. The incident occurred as the train approached the station, resulting in damage to an electricity pole. Track and electricity repairs are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident on Thursday, two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed just as it approached Dumka railway station in Jharkhand. Fortunately, the derailment, which occurred around 2.10 pm, resulted in only minor injuries to two or three passengers, according to an Eastern Railway official.
The train, which journeyed from Rampurhat in West Bengal and was destined for Jasidih station in Jharkhand, faced commotion and disruption when the coaches left the tracks. Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer, Ved Prakash, confirmed that the derailment claimed no casualties, though an electricity pole was damaged.
Post-accident, passengers were evacuated, with most continuing their journey by road. Dumka sub-divisional magistrate Kaushal Kumar cited minor injuries and sent the affected individuals to a hospital for treatment. Repair works on track and electricity infrastructure are currently in full swing, as efforts to lift the derailed coaches continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)