Music director Keeravani to perform at Telangana Rising Global Summit

Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani will give a 90-minute musical concert at the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', to be organised by the state government here on December 8 and 9.

The delegates arriving from across the world would be welcomed with Telangana's traditional dance forms like Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatam, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, women Dappulu, Perini Natyam and Bonala Kolatam. The attendees would also experience an instrumental and dance fusion show, a veena concert by P Jayalakshmi and Perini Natyam by Sri Kala Krishna, the government's 'TelanganaRisingGlobalSummit' account said in a post on X on Friday.

The summit venue would be opened to the public from December 10 to 13 supported by free bus services from major points across Hyderabad, it said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to organise the summit on December 8 and 9 on a grand scale in a site on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years.

