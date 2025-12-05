Left Menu

Music director Keeravani to perform at Telangana Rising Global Summit

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:41 IST
Music director Keeravani to perform at Telangana Rising Global Summit
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani will give a 90-minute musical concert at the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', to be organised by the state government here on December 8 and 9.

The delegates arriving from across the world would be welcomed with Telangana's traditional dance forms like Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatam, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, women Dappulu, Perini Natyam and Bonala Kolatam. The attendees would also experience an instrumental and dance fusion show, a veena concert by P Jayalakshmi and Perini Natyam by Sri Kala Krishna, the government's 'TelanganaRisingGlobalSummit' account said in a post on X on Friday.

The summit venue would be opened to the public from December 10 to 13 supported by free bus services from major points across Hyderabad, it said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to organise the summit on December 8 and 9 on a grand scale in a site on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

 India
2
Sweden Redirects Development Aid to Prioritize Support for Ukraine

Sweden Redirects Development Aid to Prioritize Support for Ukraine

 Sweden
3
Dollar Decline Amid Speculation on Rate Cuts and Leadership Changes

Dollar Decline Amid Speculation on Rate Cuts and Leadership Changes

 Global
4
South Africa's Nations Championship: A Rugby Showdown with England Begins

South Africa's Nations Championship: A Rugby Showdown with England Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025