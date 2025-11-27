Left Menu

Punjab Forges Global Ties: Ambassadors Engage in Progressive Talks

Punjab organized diplomatic roundtables with GCC and CIS countries to boost economic ties ahead of the 2026 Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. Key sectors highlighted included agriculture, education, and fintech. Punjab emphasized its business-friendly reforms, encouraging international partnerships and investments in multiple sectors including agri-tech and IT services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:40 IST
Punjab Forges Global Ties: Ambassadors Engage in Progressive Talks
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PT) - Punjab is stepping up its international cooperation efforts, organizing two pivotal roundtables with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in preparation for the 2026 Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit (PPIS).

Presided over by Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora, the discussions highlighted Punjab's business-friendly reforms such as the Right to Business Act and the FastTrack Punjab single-window system. Arora encouraged GCC and CIS countries to consider partnerships that align with 'Invest Punjab' initiatives.

The engagement saw diplomatic representatives from countries like Kuwait, Oman, and Russia expressing keen interest in collaborating in sectors such as agriculture, IT, and renewable energy. The roundtables concluded positively, with an agreement to enhance cooperation leading up to PPIS 2026.

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025