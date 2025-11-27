Punjab Forges Global Ties: Ambassadors Engage in Progressive Talks
Punjab organized diplomatic roundtables with GCC and CIS countries to boost economic ties ahead of the 2026 Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. Key sectors highlighted included agriculture, education, and fintech. Punjab emphasized its business-friendly reforms, encouraging international partnerships and investments in multiple sectors including agri-tech and IT services.
New Delhi, Nov 27 (PT) - Punjab is stepping up its international cooperation efforts, organizing two pivotal roundtables with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in preparation for the 2026 Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit (PPIS).
Presided over by Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora, the discussions highlighted Punjab's business-friendly reforms such as the Right to Business Act and the FastTrack Punjab single-window system. Arora encouraged GCC and CIS countries to consider partnerships that align with 'Invest Punjab' initiatives.
The engagement saw diplomatic representatives from countries like Kuwait, Oman, and Russia expressing keen interest in collaborating in sectors such as agriculture, IT, and renewable energy. The roundtables concluded positively, with an agreement to enhance cooperation leading up to PPIS 2026.
