Japan and Indonesia Strengthen Energy and Economic Ties Amid Global Uncertainty
Japan and Indonesia have agreed to enhance their economic and energy cooperation as global oil and gas uncertainties loom due to the Middle East conflict. The nations signed a memorandum to work together on critical minerals, nuclear energy, and energy security to ensure diversified and stable supply chains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In an effort to address global energy uncertainties, Japan and Indonesia are enhancing their bilateral cooperations.
On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced a deal to strengthen economic ties and energy security, reflecting the increasing recognition of these resources' global importance.
The agreement includes plans for a nuclear power plant using Japanese expertise and mutual cooperation in critical minerals and renewables, aiming to diversify supply chains and ensure stabilisation in light of ongoing Middle East tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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