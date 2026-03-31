Japan and Indonesia Strengthen Energy and Economic Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

In an effort to address global energy uncertainties, Japan and Indonesia are enhancing their bilateral cooperations.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced a deal to strengthen economic ties and energy security, reflecting the increasing recognition of these resources' global importance.

The agreement includes plans for a nuclear power plant using Japanese expertise and mutual cooperation in critical minerals and renewables, aiming to diversify supply chains and ensure stabilisation in light of ongoing Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)