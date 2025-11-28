Left Menu

Dollar Downturn: Fed's Easing Bets Shake Currency Markets

The U.S. dollar faced its steepest weekly loss since July amid rising expectations for Federal Reserve monetary easing. While the dollar index recovers slightly, the probability of a Fed rate cut has surged. Meanwhile, fluctuating Asian currencies indicate pressures in Japanese and Australian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 07:29 IST
Dollar Downturn: Fed's Easing Bets Shake Currency Markets

The U.S. dollar is poised for its worst weekly decline since late July as traders anticipate more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve next month. This trend comes amid reduced liquidity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The dollar index, reflecting the greenback's value against six major currencies, edged up by 0.1% to 99.624 after a five-day decline. Fed funds futures now suggest an 87% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in December, a significant increase from last week.

In contrast, the yen experienced slight fluctuations amid speculation of monetary easing in Japan, with inflation surpassing expectations. As Asian currencies react to these developments, the euro and sterling show relative stability in early Asian trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

 Global
2
Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution

Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contrib...

 India
3
Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

 Global
4
Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025