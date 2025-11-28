Dollar Downturn: Fed's Easing Bets Shake Currency Markets
The U.S. dollar faced its steepest weekly loss since July amid rising expectations for Federal Reserve monetary easing. While the dollar index recovers slightly, the probability of a Fed rate cut has surged. Meanwhile, fluctuating Asian currencies indicate pressures in Japanese and Australian markets.
The U.S. dollar is poised for its worst weekly decline since late July as traders anticipate more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve next month. This trend comes amid reduced liquidity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
The dollar index, reflecting the greenback's value against six major currencies, edged up by 0.1% to 99.624 after a five-day decline. Fed funds futures now suggest an 87% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in December, a significant increase from last week.
In contrast, the yen experienced slight fluctuations amid speculation of monetary easing in Japan, with inflation surpassing expectations. As Asian currencies react to these developments, the euro and sterling show relative stability in early Asian trading.
(With inputs from agencies.)
