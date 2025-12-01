Bajaj Auto Defies Odds with Impressive Export Growth

Bajaj Auto witnessed a modest 1% decline in its domestic two-wheeler sales in November, selling 2,02,510 units compared to 2,03,611 in the previous year, as per latest figures.

The Pune-based company's total vehicle wholesales, however, demonstrated resilience with an impressive 8% year-on-year increase, reaching 4,53,273 units in November. This growth was primarily driven by a robust export performance.

The automaker's export numbers soared by 14%, with 2,05,757 vehicles shipped abroad, up from 1,80,786 units last year. Total sales, including commercial vehicles, rose by 3% to 2,47,516 units domestically, strengthening Bajaj Auto's position in the global market amid challenging local sales conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)