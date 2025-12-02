Board for Invest New Zealand Announced to Strengthen Foreign Investment

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay has confirmed the first board appointments for Invest New Zealand, marking a major step in the government's strategy to attract high-value foreign investment and strengthen economic growth.

Mr McClay said the appointment of the board is a milestone for the newly formed agency, which was established in July 2025 to position New Zealand as a premium investment destination and compete more effectively on the global stage.

“Invest New Zealand will be key to attracting high-quality foreign investment that drives innovation, economic growth, and creates jobs. This board brings deep domestic and international sector expertise, governance strength, and a commitment to New Zealand’s future,” Mr McClay stated.

The newly appointed board is led by Rob Morrison as Chair, with Carmel Fisher serving as Deputy Chair. The board members include:

David Tapsell

Richard Hedley

Mary MacLeod

Ross George

Morrison, a respected business leader and former chair of companies across finance, technology, and sustainability sectors, is expected to guide the agency as it works with industries, offshore investors, and government stakeholders to increase foreign direct investment.

Invest New Zealand will work closely with multinational corporations, sovereign wealth funds, and investment groups to bring capital, advanced technology, and skills into the country. The agency will also manage engagement with investors applying for the Active Investor Plus Visa, which supports immigration pathways for investors with scalable high-value investments.

Mr McClay also acknowledged the contribution of Charles Finny and Catherine Savage, who served on the establishment board through the agency's transition phase.

“I thank the establishment board members for their service during this important development period. Their contribution has set a solid foundation for the agency,” he said.

The government views Invest New Zealand as central to its broader economic plan to enhance productivity, accelerate innovation, expand advanced industries, and increase global competitiveness.

“Growing capital means growing production, jobs, and the economy,” McClay added.

The agency is expected to prioritise investment in key sectors including renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, agritech, food innovation, digital technology, and critical infrastructure.