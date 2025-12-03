IndiGo initiates 'calibrated adjustments' to flight schedules after significant disruptions

Facing significant operational disruptions, the country's largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday said it has initiated ''calibrated adjustments'' to its schedule for the next 48 hours in order to normalise the operations.

The carrier, which operates around 2,300 flights daily, will be cancelling and rescheduling flights as part of the adjustments for the next 48 hours, sources said.

In its second statement on Wednesday, an IndiGo spokesperson acknowledged that its operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience.

''A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated,'' the airline said.

To contain the disruption and restore stability, IndiGo said it has initiated calibrated adjustments to the schedules but did not share any specific numbers.

These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow the airline to normalise operations and progressively recover punctuality across the network, it said.

IndiGo, which is known for its punctuality, recorded an On Time Performance (OTP) score of 35 per cent on December 2, according to the latest official data.

''Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable.

