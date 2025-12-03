Left Menu

Updated: 03-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:08 IST
Systems India secures mandate from e-mobility commercial vehicle maker for ADAS suite
Auto components supplier ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has secured a mandate from an e-mobility commercial vehicle manufacturer to develop and calibrate an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite tailored to the upcoming Indian safety regulation, the company said on Wednesday.

The mandate includes key ADAS components and systems designed for coaches, heavy-duty trucks, and tractor-trailers, ensuring robust performance across diverse commercial vehicle platforms, the Indian subsidiary of the German parts supplier said.

The solution is market-ready for India and is certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for full compliance with the upcoming Indian safety regulation, (GSR 18e), it said.

The proposed regulation of the Ministry of Highways and Road Transport mandates ADAS for certain commercial vehicles to improve road safety.

Developed for scalability, the solution supports automation and is designed to enable higher automation levels for global applications, while addressing the unique and current challenges of Indian road conditions, the company said.

''As the country moves towards increasing automation and enhanced safety standards, we are ready with future-ready technologies that address the expectations of our OEM partners,'' said Akash Passey, Chairman (Non-Executive Director), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited.

''At ZF CVCS, our ADAS solutions are designed to enhance safety, reduce fatigue and support better decision-making. By ensuring that advanced safety systems more accessible and intuitive, we are helping drivers drive with greater confidence and comfort,'' added Paramjit Singh Chadha, Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited.

