Assam: Cleric's call over mosque microphone helps save lives of 7 people

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:30 IST
  • India

A mosque cleric's presence of mind helped save the lives of seven people who were trapped in a vehicle that plunged into a pond in Assam's Sribhumi district, an official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which skid off the road and fell into the water body near Barobhari Jame Masjid in Nilambazar area of the district on Tuesday.

On hearing the sound of the vehicle falling into the pond, the cleric, identified as Maulana Abdul Basit, rushed out and on realising he would not be able to save the trapped people alone, made an announcement over the microphone of the mosque, seeking help from the villagers, the official said.

The villagers gathered at the pond and rescued the passengers and the driver from the half-submerged vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

