Two killed, six injured as truck rams e-rickshaw in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:19 IST
Two people, including a 60-year-old woman, were killed and six others seriously injured after a truck hit an e-rickshaw here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victims were identified as Jamila (60) and Shiva (15), who were travelling in the e-rickshaw when the truck rammed it from behind near Shahpur town, they said.

Shahpur SHO Rohit Chaudhary said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle. A search has been launched to trace him, the SHO added.

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

