ITFC, TDB Expand Trade Finance Partnership with New $200 Million Facility Plan

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) have announced a major expansion of their long-standing partnership to support trade financing across Africa. The announcement was made in Abuja, Nigeria, on the sidelines of the 5th Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program Board of Governors Meeting.

For several years, the two multilateral institutions have collaborated to finance essential commodity trade—particularly products that are critical to food security, energy supply, and industrial resilience across TDB member states. This cooperation has already facilitated over US$800 million in TDB’s participation in ITFC-led syndicated trade finance operations.

New Framework Agreement Targets US$200 Million Facility Expansion

Building on this track record, ITFC and TDB signed a new framework agreement to expand an existing Murabaha trade finance facility. The current increase of US$100 million will be scaled up further, with a future target of US$200 million, reflecting both institutions’ commitment to deepening co-financing structures that support sustainable development.

The expanded facility will:

Strengthen TDB Group’s ability to finance trade in strategic commodities

Support both public and private sector clients in key member countries

Enhance liquidity for vital economic sectors

Facilitate the import and export of energy, agricultural goods, and raw materials

Boost regional economic stability through secure commodity supply chains

Leadership Highlights the Strategic Importance of the Partnership

Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of ITFC, emphasized the tangible development impact of this partnership: “Our cooperation with TDB Group continues to demonstrate how strategic partnerships can deliver real development impact on the ground. Through this renewed and expanded collaboration, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to enabling smoother trade flows, supporting private-sector competitiveness, and advancing sustainable economic growth across the region.”

Admassu Tadesse, President and Managing Director of TDB Group, echoed this sentiment: “We are delighted to continue elevating our partnership with ITFC, which has become a key partner for TDB Group for the trade of essential commodities. We look forward to strengthening trade, investment, and other ties between OIC and TDB Group countries.”

Advancing Regional Integration and Sustainable Growth

This strengthened partnership aligns with both institutions’ broader objectives:

Enhancing economic integration among member states

Improving trade competitiveness across Africa

Supporting private-sector development, especially in fragile markets

Ensuring supply chain stability for essential commodities

Promoting inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth

The collaboration also complements ITFC and TDB’s participation in the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program, a multi-country initiative strengthening South–South cooperation.

As both organisations deepen their co-financing efforts in 2026 and beyond, the expanded facility is expected to play a pivotal role in improving Africa’s trade capacity, reducing vulnerabilities in critical sectors, and accelerating long-term economic transformation.