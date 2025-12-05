Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:07 IST
Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.75 cr seized, five held
Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.75 crore have been seized by the city police, by cracking two cases of an inter-state smuggling operation, police said.

Five people have been arrested in this connection, they added.

Police intercepted the vehicles carrying the red sandalwood in Hulimavu police station and R T Nagar police station limits on their way from Andhra Pradesh, based on a tip-off.

The total worth of seized logs is Rs 1.75 crore, city police chief Seemanth Kumar Singh told reporters here on Thursday.

In both cases, the consignments were coming from Andhra Pradesh. While in one case it was going to Tamil Nadu, in the other, the destination was Bengaluru.

Four vehicles in total have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

