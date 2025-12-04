Man, nephew killed, one injured as unidentified vehicle hits bike in MP's Jabalpur

A man and his nephew died and another person was seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Supavara village, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Kundam police station official said.

''Chhotu Paraste (23) was returning from Kundam around 6 pm with his nephew Lalit Paraste (15) and their friend Sudina Maravi. When they reached near a Shani temple ahead of Supavara village, a speeding vehicle rammed into their motorcycle, causing all three to fall on the road,'' he said.

''They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Chhotu and Lalit dead on arrival. Maravi, who sustained critical injuries, has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College. Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle and nab its driver,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)