Left Menu

Man, nephew killed, one injured as unidentified vehicle hits bike in MP's Jabalpur

A man and his nephew died and another person was seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district on Thursday, a police official said.The incident took place near Supavara village, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Kundam police station official said.Chhotu Paraste 23 was returning from Kundam around 6 pm with his nephew Lalit Paraste 15 and their friend Sudina Maravi. Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle and nab its driver, he added.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:02 IST
Man, nephew killed, one injured as unidentified vehicle hits bike in MP's Jabalpur
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his nephew died and another person was seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Supavara village, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Kundam police station official said.

''Chhotu Paraste (23) was returning from Kundam around 6 pm with his nephew Lalit Paraste (15) and their friend Sudina Maravi. When they reached near a Shani temple ahead of Supavara village, a speeding vehicle rammed into their motorcycle, causing all three to fall on the road,'' he said.

''They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Chhotu and Lalit dead on arrival. Maravi, who sustained critical injuries, has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College. Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle and nab its driver,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on mother's demise

U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
4
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025