Two dead as speeding car rams into truck

PTI | Latur | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:27 IST
Two dead as speeding car rams into truck
Two people were killed on the spot after their speeding car rammed into a truck from behind on National Highway 361 in the district early Thursday morning, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that almost the entire car got lodged under the truck and had to be pulled out using a crane, said an official.

The accident took place at 2 am at Ahmedpur bypass when victims Ravikumar Tukaram Darade (20) and his friend Sagar Dilip Sasane (20) were returning to Ahmedpur from Shirur Tajband. The rear wheels of the truck also broke off after the car hit it, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

