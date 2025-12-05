Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - December 5

- The European Commission has opened a review into tariffs applied on electric vehicles produced by the Volkswagen group in China, potentially offering the German car manufacturer respite from anti-subsidy measures. - Aberdeen has struck a deal to take on Stagecoach Group's defined benefit pension scheme in one of the first agreements of its kind, which will boost the investment firm's assets by 1.2 billion pounds ($1.60 billion).

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - December 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- City watchdog rules out market abuse probe into Rachel Reeves - BP in advanced talks to sell $8bn Castrol unit to US group Stonepeak

- EU to review tariffs on Volkswagen's EVs made in China - Aberdeen takes on Stagecoach's pension scheme in 'landmark' deal

Overview - UK FCA rejects Tory calls to probe Rachel Reeves for alleged market abuse over pre-Budget comments, saying political discourse falls outside its remit, but will review Treasury's leak inquiry after OBR's early forecast release.

- BP is in advanced talks to sell its Castrol lubricants unit to U.S. investor Stonepeak for over $8 billion, as the oil major accelerates a $20 billion asset disposal plan and considers retaining a minority stake. - The European Commission has opened a review into tariffs applied on electric vehicles produced by the Volkswagen group in China, potentially offering the German car manufacturer respite from anti-subsidy measures.

- Aberdeen has struck a deal to take on Stagecoach Group's defined benefit pension scheme in one of the first agreements of its kind, which will boost the investment firm's assets by 1.2 billion pounds ($1.60 billion). ($1 = 0.7502 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

