PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - December 5

- City watchdog rules out market abuse probe into Rachel Reeves - BP in advanced talks to sell $8bn Castrol unit to US group Stonepeak

- EU to review tariffs on Volkswagen's EVs made in China - Aberdeen takes on Stagecoach's pension scheme in 'landmark' deal

Overview - UK FCA rejects Tory calls to probe Rachel Reeves for alleged market abuse over pre-Budget comments, saying political discourse falls outside its remit, but will review Treasury's leak inquiry after OBR's early forecast release.

- BP is in advanced talks to sell its Castrol lubricants unit to U.S. investor Stonepeak for over $8 billion, as the oil major accelerates a $20 billion asset disposal plan and considers retaining a minority stake. - The European Commission has opened a review into tariffs applied on electric vehicles produced by the Volkswagen group in China, potentially offering the German car manufacturer respite from anti-subsidy measures.

- Aberdeen has struck a deal to take on Stagecoach Group's defined benefit pension scheme in one of the first agreements of its kind, which will boost the investment firm's assets by 1.2 billion pounds ($1.60 billion). ($1 = 0.7502 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

