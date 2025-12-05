Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government: A Year of Progress and Vision
The Mahayuti government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has made significant strides in Maharashtra with policies targeting agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and women's empowerment. The initiatives align with the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision, while enhancing connectivity and investment. A year of achievements marks progress in transparency through digital systems.
The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is achieving notable milestones by implementing policies across various sectors, as stated by State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a recent press conference.
Marking one year in office, Bawankule highlighted initiatives in agriculture, industry, and women's empowerment, reflecting a long-term roadmap. The administration's efforts align with the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national agenda.
Key accomplishments include a Rs 32,000 crore relief package for farmers, infrastructure advancements with the Samruddhi Expressway, and significant foreign investment. The government also launched policies to boost industry investment and completed nearly five lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana.
