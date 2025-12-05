Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government: A Year of Progress and Vision

The Mahayuti government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has made significant strides in Maharashtra with policies targeting agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and women's empowerment. The initiatives align with the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision, while enhancing connectivity and investment. A year of achievements marks progress in transparency through digital systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:57 IST
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government: A Year of Progress and Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is achieving notable milestones by implementing policies across various sectors, as stated by State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a recent press conference.

Marking one year in office, Bawankule highlighted initiatives in agriculture, industry, and women's empowerment, reflecting a long-term roadmap. The administration's efforts align with the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national agenda.

Key accomplishments include a Rs 32,000 crore relief package for farmers, infrastructure advancements with the Samruddhi Expressway, and significant foreign investment. The government also launched policies to boost industry investment and completed nearly five lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global
2
EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching bloc's digital rulebook, reports AP.

EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching blo...

 Global
3
Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to help normalise ops, says govt amid IndiGo flight disruptions.

Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to...

 Global
4
Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025