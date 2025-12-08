Training Flight's Shocking End: Plane Hits Power Line in Madhya Pradesh

On Monday evening, a trainer aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy suffered a crash in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district after hitting a 33kV high voltage power line. Officials reported that both the pilot, Ajit Chawda, and flight instructor, Ajit Anthony, sustained injuries but are currently out of danger.

The aircraft met with the accident near agriculture fields in Amagon, roughly 2 kilometers from the Suktara airstrip on National Highway-44. According to Academy representatives, an engine malfunction led to the sudden descent that resulted in the collision with the power line, which disrupted electricity supply to about 80 to 90 surrounding villages.

Following the incident, immediate rescue efforts were conducted by Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company staff, villagers, and police. Restoration of power is underway as further investigations by local authorities attempt to uncover more details about the sequence of events leading to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)