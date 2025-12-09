India's AI Vision: Pioneering Safe and Inclusive Technology

Chennai is set to host a Pre-Summit Event on 11 December, organized by the IndiaAI Mission and the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), in anticipation of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. Endorsed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, this gathering aims to propel India's vision of ensuring safe and trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initiative represents collaboration between the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CeRAI, affiliated with IIT Madras. The agenda begins with a formal inauguration on the evening of 10 December, followed by a comprehensive session the next day and a special hybrid, closed-door Working Group meeting. The India-AI Impact Summit will take place in New Delhi from February 15-20, 2026.

Attendees include eminent leaders like Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, Thiru Dr TRB Rajaa, IIT Madras Director Prof. Kamakoti V., and international academics such as Sriraam Natarajan from the University of Texas. The conclave will convene top officials from MeitY alongside national and international experts to discuss converting AI safety and governance mandates into actionable policies.

In response to growing concerns about AI fairness and accountability, the event will explore pathways for responsible AI through discussions led by the Safe & Trusted AI Working Group, spearheaded by Prof Balaraman Ravindran. The goal is to cultivate an AI ecosystem underpinned by transparency and public trust, enhancing the reliability of AI innovations.

Keynotes, panels, and working sessions will investigate establishing an AI Safety Commons specifically for the Global South, focusing on shared resources that foster safer AI development. Discussions will steer towards practical governance and regulatory models adaptable to various global settings.

The conclave aims to foster cross-border cooperation, involving stakeholders from multiple sectors, to develop AI frameworks that are globally consistent yet locally applicable. Success from these discussions is expected to influence the strategic outline of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, solidifying India's role in establishing a trusted, inclusive global AI network.

