Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Nagari Road: Overspeeding Claims Lives

A head-on collision on Nagari Road resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two TTD employees, and injuries to three others. The accident, attributed to overspeeding and driver negligence, highlights ongoing safety concerns. Authorities are investigating further with efforts to improve road safety underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:29 IST
Tragic Collision on Nagari Road: Overspeeding Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road collision on Nagari Road claimed the lives of three individuals and left three others injured, according to local police on Tuesday.

Two of the deceased were employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, who perished instantly, while the injured were promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Authorities cited overspeeding and driver negligence as primary factors in the accident, which occurred between vehicles headed in opposite directions - one en route to Tirumala for darshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025