Tragic Collision on Nagari Road: Overspeeding Claims Lives

A tragic road collision on Nagari Road claimed the lives of three individuals and left three others injured, according to local police on Tuesday.

Two of the deceased were employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, who perished instantly, while the injured were promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Authorities cited overspeeding and driver negligence as primary factors in the accident, which occurred between vehicles headed in opposite directions - one en route to Tirumala for darshan.

