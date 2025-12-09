Investors Hold Breath as Federal Reserve Decision Looms

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main stock indexes experienced a subdued opening. Investors were largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Reserve's imminent policy decision.

Nvidia's shares were particularly volatile due to conflicting reports about the export of advanced AI chips to China, contributing to market unease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 14.8 points, or 0.03%, to 47,724.52. Concurrently, the S&P 500 decreased 5.9 points, or 0.09%, to 6,840.61, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 41.3 points, or 0.18%, to 23,504.614 at the market's opening.

(With inputs from agencies.)