Investors Hold Breath as Federal Reserve Decision Looms
Stock indexes opened subdued as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Nvidia's shares faced volatility amid conflicting news regarding AI chip exports to China. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded slight declines at the opening bell, reflecting market cautiousness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST
On Tuesday, Wall Street's main stock indexes experienced a subdued opening. Investors were largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Reserve's imminent policy decision.
Nvidia's shares were particularly volatile due to conflicting reports about the export of advanced AI chips to China, contributing to market unease.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 14.8 points, or 0.03%, to 47,724.52. Concurrently, the S&P 500 decreased 5.9 points, or 0.09%, to 6,840.61, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 41.3 points, or 0.18%, to 23,504.614 at the market's opening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
