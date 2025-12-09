Left Menu

Investors Hold Breath as Federal Reserve Decision Looms

Stock indexes opened subdued as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Nvidia's shares faced volatility amid conflicting news regarding AI chip exports to China. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded slight declines at the opening bell, reflecting market cautiousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST
Investors Hold Breath as Federal Reserve Decision Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main stock indexes experienced a subdued opening. Investors were largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Reserve's imminent policy decision.

Nvidia's shares were particularly volatile due to conflicting reports about the export of advanced AI chips to China, contributing to market unease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 14.8 points, or 0.03%, to 47,724.52. Concurrently, the S&P 500 decreased 5.9 points, or 0.09%, to 6,840.61, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 41.3 points, or 0.18%, to 23,504.614 at the market's opening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025