Delhi High Court Challenges Government Over IndiGo Travel Crisis

The Delhi High Court questioned the government's handling of the IndiGo flight cancellations that stranded numerous passengers and led to exorbitant fares. The court directed an inquiry and asked for measures to address passenger grievances and ensure economic stability in air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:09 IST
Delhi High Court Challenges Government Over IndiGo Travel Crisis
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday scrutinized the central government over its handling of the recent IndiGo flight cancellations, which resulted in thousands of passengers being stranded and significantly higher airfares charged by other airlines.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela critiqued how other airlines managed to exploit the situation, increasing ticket prices from Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs 39,000.

The court, which focused on both passenger inconvenience and economic impacts, directed that an inquiry report be submitted by January 22, while also demanding immediate measures to prevent similar crises.

