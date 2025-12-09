Left Menu

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

The MGM Slam in Las Vegas will feature top male tennis players, including American stars Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, competing for a $1 million prize pool next year. This exhibition, set for March, highlights the sport's ongoing debates about its demanding schedule while showcasing elite talent.

Updated: 09-12-2025 19:49 IST
The MGM Slam in Las Vegas is set to attract eight of the world's top male tennis players, offering a lucrative $1 million prize pool. The exhibition, occurring in March, will showcase a 10-point tiebreak knockout format, headlined by the American world number six, Taylor Fritz. He will be joined by fellow American Tommy Paul and international stars Casper Ruud, Nick Kyrgios, Joao Fonseca, Gael Monfils, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alexander Bublik.

As the MGM Slam enters its third year, it continues to present high-profile matchups, with past events featuring luminaries such as Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and Rafael Nadal. This tennis spectacle coincides with growing scrutiny over the sport's demanding tour schedule, as the Professional Tennis Players' Association recently filed a lawsuit claiming the calendar is unsustainable.

Despite these concerns, exhibition matches, including a high-stakes face-off between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in South Korea, remain popular. The MGM Slam, scheduled just days before the Australian Open, keeps up the tradition of featuring tennis legends like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Maria Sharapova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

