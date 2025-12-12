Left Menu

EPA's Regulatory Revisions: A Shift in Auto Emission Standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to delay enforcing a rule requiring significant air pollution cuts from vehicles, considering keeping 2026 standards for two more years. The delay comes amid automakers' concerns about increased costs and market feasibility of the Biden-era rules.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:54 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to postpone the enforcement of a Biden-era regulation mandating substantial reductions in vehicle air pollution. This development, reported by a senior EPA official, suggests the agency is contemplating a two-year extension of the 2026 standards to reassess the current norms.

In its recent proposals, the EPA seeks to revoke a scientific rationale behind greenhouse gas emission standards. Members of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, encompassing major automotive brands, argue that the current criteria pollutant regulations are unattainable without a surge in electric vehicle market share and pose added financial burdens on traditional vehicles.

The EPA aims to address these concerns by potentially revising greenhouse gas standards, exploring changes to heavy-duty vehicle rules, and reconsidering credit banking and trading allowances, paving the way for a more balanced regulatory framework in the auto industry.

