Left Menu

Stellantis Criticizes EU's Incomplete Auto Transition Support

Stellantis has expressed concerns over the European Commission's proposals for the auto industry's energy transition. The company believes the plans lack essential elements, such as a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexibility on 2030 passenger car targets. Stellantis also calls for a clear definition of local content for European vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:01 IST
Stellantis Criticizes EU's Incomplete Auto Transition Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Stellantis has voiced strong criticisms over the European Commission's current proposals intended to aid the auto industry's shift towards more sustainable energy.

The company argues that the proposals are missing key components, such as a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexible targets for passenger cars set for 2030.

Additionally, Stellantis emphasizes the need for a clear definition of local content for European vehicles to ensure comprehensive policy coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025