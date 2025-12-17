Stellantis Criticizes EU's Incomplete Auto Transition Support
Stellantis has expressed concerns over the European Commission's proposals for the auto industry's energy transition. The company believes the plans lack essential elements, such as a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexibility on 2030 passenger car targets. Stellantis also calls for a clear definition of local content for European vehicles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:01 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Stellantis has voiced strong criticisms over the European Commission's current proposals intended to aid the auto industry's shift towards more sustainable energy.
The company argues that the proposals are missing key components, such as a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexible targets for passenger cars set for 2030.
Additionally, Stellantis emphasizes the need for a clear definition of local content for European vehicles to ensure comprehensive policy coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)