Putin's Press Conference: Dialogue, Economy, and Peace Talks

In a comprehensive end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed major global and domestic issues. A significant portion of his address focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin indicated a readiness for dialogue, contingent on genuine engagement from Ukraine, while noting positive signals from their leadership.

Putin also addressed U.S. efforts, particularly those by President Trump, in mediating peace. He emphasized Russia's openness to negotiate and criticized Western leaders, suggesting that the onus for progress lies with Kyiv and its allies. Concerns were also raised regarding NATO's movements near Russia's borders, which, he claimed, threaten regional stability.

Domestically, Putin reported on Russia's economic conditions, noting modest GDP growth intended to curb inflation. He highlighted strategies such as VAT increases to balance the budget and discussed central bank decisions on interest rates as crucial for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)