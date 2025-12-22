India's Job Market 2025: Women and AI Driving Growth

India's employment market showed remarkable resilience in 2025, with over 9 crore job applications submitted throughout the year. This represents an estimated 29% increase compared to the previous year. Employers offered 14 lakh job opportunities, marking a 15% rise in year-on-year figures, according to Apna.co's India at Work 2025 report. The report highlights increased female and early-career participation as key contributors to this growth, supported by the mainstream adoption of digital recruitment tools.

The report reveals that female candidates contributed over 3.8 crore applications, registering a significant 36% year-on-year increase, while applications from freshers exceeded 2.2 crore, growing by 10% from last year. This underscores the persistent need for formal, entry-level service roles, as service-led hiring expanded beyond metropolitan areas.

Women applicants from Tier 1 cities accounted for roughly 2 crore applications, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities contributing around 1.8 crore, reflecting nearly 30% growth in emerging markets. Median salaries for women witnessed a 22% increase, in line with higher entries into finance, administration, and customer experience roles. The Periodic Labour Force Survey also reported improvements in women's labor force participation, with more women transitioning into structured career pathways.

In job postings, small and medium businesses posted 10 lakh jobs in 2025, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Sectors like education, healthcare, retail, and financial services witnessed strong hiring trends. Cities such as Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, and Chandigarh saw significant job posting increases as local enterprises formalized operations.

The report also highlighted a significant adoption of Artificial Intelligence in recruitment, with over 73 lakh AI interview sessions and 1.9 crore AI interview minutes recorded over the period. This technological embrace saved recruiters nearly four years' worth of calling time, revolutionizing hiring workflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)