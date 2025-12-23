Financial Titans Poised for Major Shifts Amid Strategic Moves

In a significant shift within the banking sector, HSBC has announced the hiring of former Citigroup executive Ida Liu, who famously clashed with Andy Sieg, to lead its global private bank. Liu's hiring marks a strategic move by HSBC to strengthen its wealth management portfolio.

Meanwhile, notable industry player Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, has committed a staggering $40 billion to support Paramount's $108 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery. This bold financial backing aims to solidify the challenging offer amid financing uncertainties.

In the pharmaceutical realm, Novo Nordisk has achieved a milestone with the U.S. FDA's approval of a daily pill form of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy. This approval positions the Danish company at the forefront of an emerging market in competitive weight-loss treatments.