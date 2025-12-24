Left Menu

Hainan Free Trade Port: Redefining Global Tourism Engagement

China's Hainan Free Trade Port implemented significant customs operations as global tourism leaders gathered for the China International Travel Mart 2025. The event has highlighted Hainan's tourism potential, boosted by visa-free access and expanded visa-waiver policies, impacting international travel and collaboration in the tourism sector.

Updated: 24-12-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:41 IST
On December 18, China's Hainan Free Trade Port initiated island-wide customs operations, marking a momentous change in international tourism dynamics. This move coincided with the highly anticipated China International Travel Mart 2025, held in Haikou, drawing significant attention from global tourism leaders.

The three-day event saw participation from over 1,000 business operators representing 101 countries. This elevated interest reflects Hainan's growing influence as a pivotal player in international tourism, aided by visa-free policies and streamlined customs processes that enhance visitor experiences.

Thailand, honored as the guest country, emphasized the strategic relevance of "two-way tourism." With travel platforms reporting a 40 percent rise in international bookings to Haikou, the seamless visitor experience is a promising indicator of Hainan's role in global tourism cooperation.

