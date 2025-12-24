Hainan Free Trade Port: Redefining Global Tourism Engagement

On December 18, China's Hainan Free Trade Port initiated island-wide customs operations, marking a momentous change in international tourism dynamics. This move coincided with the highly anticipated China International Travel Mart 2025, held in Haikou, drawing significant attention from global tourism leaders.

The three-day event saw participation from over 1,000 business operators representing 101 countries. This elevated interest reflects Hainan's growing influence as a pivotal player in international tourism, aided by visa-free policies and streamlined customs processes that enhance visitor experiences.

Thailand, honored as the guest country, emphasized the strategic relevance of "two-way tourism." With travel platforms reporting a 40 percent rise in international bookings to Haikou, the seamless visitor experience is a promising indicator of Hainan's role in global tourism cooperation.

