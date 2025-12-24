Left Menu

Jewar's Aero Ambitions: Noida Set to Soar in 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Noida International Airport in Jewar will open in January 2026. This will be Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport, marking a significant expansion in the state's aviation and transport infrastructure since 2017.

Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to take flight in January 2026, as revealed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This landmark opening will mark the state's fifth international airport, underscoring substantial strides in aviation infrastructure since 2017.

Addressing the state Assembly's Winter session, CM Adityanath highlighted the rapid growth in transport infrastructure post-2017. Prior to this period, the state had limited airport facilities; however, with the advent of the Jewar airport, Uttar Pradesh is poised to host India's largest international airport.

The airport, set up under a public-private partnership, is part of a larger plan to boost connectivity through expressways, railways, and urban transport networks, cementing Uttar Pradesh's status as a pivotal player in the nation's transport ecosystem.

