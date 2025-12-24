Jewar's Aero Ambitions: Noida Set to Soar in 2026

Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to take flight in January 2026, as revealed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This landmark opening will mark the state's fifth international airport, underscoring substantial strides in aviation infrastructure since 2017.

Addressing the state Assembly's Winter session, CM Adityanath highlighted the rapid growth in transport infrastructure post-2017. Prior to this period, the state had limited airport facilities; however, with the advent of the Jewar airport, Uttar Pradesh is poised to host India's largest international airport.

The airport, set up under a public-private partnership, is part of a larger plan to boost connectivity through expressways, railways, and urban transport networks, cementing Uttar Pradesh's status as a pivotal player in the nation's transport ecosystem.

