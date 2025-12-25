Karnataka CM Pledges Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Chitradurga Bus Tragedy Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised a thorough investigation into the Chitradurga bus accident that resulted in the death of at least nine people. Speaking publicly, the Chief Minister expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy and promised compensation for the victims' families.

Each family who lost a member in the horrific accident will receive Rs 5 lakh, and those injured will be compensated with Rs 50,000. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of identifying the accident's cause and assured that necessary actions would be taken based on the findings.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other prominent political figures, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, have also expressed their condolences and wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. The accident led to a wave of grief and resolve to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)