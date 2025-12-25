Left Menu

Karnataka CM Pledges Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Chitradurga Bus Tragedy Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a thorough investigation into the Chitradurga bus accident, which claimed at least nine lives. Victims' families will receive Rs 5 lakh compensation, and the injured will get Rs 50,000 each. The tragedy has sparked condolences from various political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:18 IST
Karnataka CM Pledges Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Chitradurga Bus Tragedy Victims
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised a thorough investigation into the Chitradurga bus accident that resulted in the death of at least nine people. Speaking publicly, the Chief Minister expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy and promised compensation for the victims' families.

Each family who lost a member in the horrific accident will receive Rs 5 lakh, and those injured will be compensated with Rs 50,000. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of identifying the accident's cause and assured that necessary actions would be taken based on the findings.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other prominent political figures, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, have also expressed their condolences and wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. The accident led to a wave of grief and resolve to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025